Pleasure Isle earns national awards as vacation destination

Southern Living recognizes Doc’s Seafood Shack & Flora-Bama

Alabama’s Beaches remained a shining star on the regional and national stages in 2025, earning more than twenty major awards this year from U.S. News & World Report, Newsweek, USA Today’s 10Best, Southern Living and more. These accolades highlight the destination’s white sand beaches, outstanding hospitality, and diverse attractions—solidifying Alabama’s Beaches as one of America’s top and most celebrated coastal getaways.

The local culinary/entertainment scene also continued to make waves. Southern Living named Doc’s Seafood Shack no. 2 among The South’s Best Seafood Dives, and three area entertainment hot spots made their list for Best Beach Bars, with the Flora-Bama named No. 1.

“It’s practically a designated rite of passage on Alabama’s Gulf Coast to have a meal at Doc’s (26029 Canal Rd, Orange Beach), where you’ll find the self-dubbed, confidently stated “best fried shrimp in the entire civilized world,” Southern Living stated about the local institution.

USA Today’s 10Best named the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail the Best Recreational Trail in the United States for the third consecutive year, with the Orange Beach Festival of Art reigning supreme as the Best Arts Festival in the country.

The accolades for the year did not stop there. Newsweek ranked The Lodge at Gulf State Park No. 2 among best waterfront hotels, and USA’s top 10 lists included five other local businesses and fests.

“These awards are a testament to the passion and dedication of our partners who are committed to representing our destination and showcasing everything Alabama’s Beaches has to offer,” said Beth Gendler, CEO of Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism. “They also speak to the strong relationships our public relations team has built with travel writers and media outlets, helping to share the story of Alabama’s Beaches with audiences across the country. Together, we are proud to see our destination recognized as one of the best in the nation.”

National media outlets also spotlighted the area’s warm community spirit and scenic beauty: Southern Living ranked Gulf Shores and Orange Beach No. 12 in The South’s Best Beach Towns; USA Today 10Best honored Orange Beach in the Best Small Town in the South (No. 10), Gulf Shores in Best Coastal Small Town (No. 6), and Orange Beach in Best Small Town Art Scene (No. 4); U.S. News & World Report recognized Gulf Shores for Best Family Beach Vacations (No. 2), Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S. (No. 3), Best U.S. Beaches (No. 5), and Best Family Vacation Spots (No. 14).

In addition, Fishing Booker ranked Orange the Best Fishing Town in the U.S. (Orange Beach), and Golf Pass designated Craft Farms (Cotton Creek, No. 5; Cypress Bend, No. 4), Peninsula (No. 7), Kiva Dunes (No. 9), and Gulf Shores Golf Club (No. 17) among the top 20 public golf courses in Alabama.

“This year has been one of the biggest yet in terms of awards like these for Alabama’s Beaches. While our team at Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism is excited by such recognition, we hope our businesses and residents also feel strong pride that where they live and work is such a special place,” Gendler said.

For more details on Alabama’s Beaches and recent recognitions, visit AlabamasBeaches.com.