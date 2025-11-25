Pleasure Isle Ministerial Assn. Hope For The Season Series is slated Dec. 3, 11 & 18 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church

The Pleasure Island Ministerial Association (PIMA) invites the entire South Baldwin community to participate in “Hope for the Season: An Ecumenical Advent Series,” on three Thursday evenings beginning Dec. 3. The series is dedicated to fellowship, and deep reflection during Advent and will be hosted by Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, located at 308 E 22nd Ave. in Gulf Shores. Dinner will be served as well.

The series aims to unite local Christian denominations in spiritual preparation for Christmas, providing a space for shared community and theological discussion.

Featuring The Rev. Dr. Joy Blaylock (pictured), the series will be held Dec. 4, Dec. 11, and Dec. 18. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m., with the discussion following at 6:30 p.m.

The cornerstone of the series is the presence of Rev. Blaylock, a highly respected expert in interfaith dialogue across Methodist, Jesuit, Lutheran, and Episcopalian traditions. She will lead two of the three sessions.

“This series is a beautiful opportunity for the Christian community on Pleasure Island to come together during the Advent season,” says Pastor Larry Wood. “We encourage everyone to join us for a complimentary meal and meaningful conversation.”

Dinner is complimentary, provided by PIMA partner churches. RSVP is essential for planning and can be completed online. To Register or Learn More: Visit OLGAL.org/ advent-series.

Series Highlights:

• Dec. 4: The Incarnation (Led by Blaylock)

• Dec. 11: Living Faith, Present and Future (Panel Discussion with local clergy)

• Dec. 18: Christian Hope and Expectation (Led by Blaylock)