PLT Mardi Gras Ole River Flotilla Jan. 31

Perdido Key’s Mardi Gras krewe, Pirates of Lost Treasure will celebrate the 31st anniversary of their legendary annual Mardi Gras Flotilla on Saturday, Jan. 31. The parade up Ole River from Innerarity to the Flora-Bama features leaves Holiday Harbor Marina at 10:45 a.m. with boats decorated to the hilt and pirates flinging booty to those onshore.

The parade raises funds for Secret Santa, which helps about around 125 needy children at Christmas.

The boats will depart Holiday Harbor Marina, bombard the Sunset Grille, head East down the Intracoastal Waterway, shower the Oyster Bar with booty, continue east past the docks of Big Lagoon State Park, continue West flinging beads and booty along the docks of ICW and Galvez Boat Ramp, then head up Ole River to pillage those on the docks before ending at the FloraBama Yacht Club beach. The party commences across the street at the Flora-Bama. Red Beans n Rice and Bucket of Cheer raffle tickets will be available for purchase and Johnny Barbato & The Lucky Doggs will play tunes. Cash Prizes will be awarded for Most Original, Best Decorated and Most Spirited Crew. Boat entry fee is only $35 for this is a family friendly event. More info: 504-452-6750.