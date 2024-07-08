Pollinator garden will be added to Gulf State Park

The Alabama Association of Resource, Conservation and Development (RC&D) Councils presented a $25,000 grant to the park system to fund development of a pollinator garden at Gulf State Park and 11 other state parks throughout the state. The pollinator garden installations will allow park guests to see all the gardens in full bloom by 2025. The Gulf State Park garden will also include a children’s storybook experience within the garden.