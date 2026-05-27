Pop-Up Farmers Market June 7 at O.B. Waterfront Park

A Pop-Up Farmers Market will be held on Sunday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Orange Beach Waterfront Park (26425 Canal Rd.). The market features a carefully curated group of local vendors offering produce, artisan goods, and unique handmade items.

Hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Dept., the market will include food and beverage trucks and will be held at the Orange Beach Community Center if the weather does not cooperate. Parking is available throughout Waterfront Park and additional parking can be found at the Orange Beach Library and Orange Beach Senior Center.