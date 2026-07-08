Pop-Up Park & Block Party July 11 at Snook Park in O.B.

Orange Beach Parks & Recreatin will host a Pop-Up Block Party on Saturday, July 11 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Marjorie Snook Park (Behind City Hall) at 25805 John Snook Dr.

The party will feature live music from the Smokey Otis Band, lawn games, a dedicated Kids’ Zone, and local food trucks, as well as the 2nd Annual Orange Beach Hotdog Eating Contest (pre-registration is closed). Bring your lawn chairs and the whole family out for a beautiful evening of free community fun, neighborhood bonding, and outdoor games.