Portia Hollis, Dallas Wyatt receive Wharf scholarships

The Wharf presented a $10,000 scholarships to Gulf Shores high School senior Portia Hollis in recognition of her academic excellence, leadership, and dedication to community service. She will attend Samford, where she plans to double major in corporate communications and musical theatre with the goal of pursuing a career as a spokesperson for a nonprofit.

She is a member of the National Honor Society, a recipient of the Distinguished Dolphin Award and earned the AmeriCorps Presidential Volunteer Service Award twice. She also received the Distinguished Young Women of Alabama Community Service Award and a Certificate of Recognition from Governor Kay Ivey for her kindness and dedication across Alabama. She is also a published author and has performed in numerous musical theatre productions.

The Wharf also presented a $2,500 to Dallas Wyatt, a senior at Snook Christian Academy in Foley. He will attend the University of South Alabama this fall, where he plans to major in Electrical Engineering.

Dallas demonstrated a strong commitment to academic excellence while balancing varsity football and basketball and volunteer work through his school’s booster club and his church.