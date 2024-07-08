Post Malone will make tour stop at Wharf Oct. 17

Post Malone is bringing the F-1 Trillion Tour to The Wharf Amphitheater on Thursday, October 17. The cheapest tickets to see the Grammy award winner were $170 plus fees on Ticketmaster on July 7. !

Malone’s F-1 Trillion, his first full-on country album, will be released on Aug. 16. It will be his sixth studio album, and follows 2023’s Austin.

According to Post, his very first foray into professional music began when he was in a heavy metal band. He transitioned to softer rock before creating his first mixtape at 16 while a student at Grapevine High School in Texas.

After moving to California, he wrote “White Iverson” and recorded it two days later. The song, released in early 2015, hit one million views within a month of its release. In August 2015, he signed with Republic Records and made his national television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live in June of 2016.

“Congratulations” was his first top-ten song, and hits “I Fall Apart”, and “Deja Vu” (featuring Justin Bieber) soon followed from the certified double platinum album. His music is often described as a “melting pot of the country, grunge, hip-hop and R&B.”

His new album includes the single “Pour Me a Drink,” which he performed at the ACM Awards with Blake Shelton. His 2023 album, Austin, included “I Had Some Help,” his collaboration with Morgan Wallen, which rose to Number One on the Billboard Hot 100.