Pray For America event Nov. 1 at Wharf Amphitheater

Orange Beach’s Island Church will host Pray For America Night on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. at The Wharf Amphitheater, two days ahead of the country’s national election. It will be one of the most divided elections in our nation’s history.

“The world is seemingly in chaos, but our God isn’t. He is firm and true. We can think of no greater responsibility as Christians than to gather and pray for America,’’ according to Island Church. “We will gather together to worship God and cover our country in prayer!’’

Speakers will include Island Church (pictured) Pastor Fred Franks along with a guest speakers from the community. The Island Church Worship Band will be leading the worship. All are welcome to this one night worship and prayer event. For more info, visit theislandchurch.tv.