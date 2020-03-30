President extends social distancing until April 30

President Trump announced today that the federal government’s guidelines for social distancing would last until April 30, a reversal of his previous statement that the country could go back to work by Easter.

The guidelines, which urge people to stay at home and not to gather in groups of more than 10, were extended

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, and other public health officials urged Mr. Trump not to relax the guidelines. Dr. Fauci estimated that the coronavirus deaths could reach 200,000 earlier on Sunday.

Lizzie Litzow, a spokeswoman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, reported that a commercial aircraft carrying gloves, masks, gowns and other medical supplies from Shanghai has arrived in New York, the first of 22 scheduled flights that White House officials say will funnel much-needed goods to the United States by early April. The plane carried 130,000 N95 masks, nearly 1.8 million surgical masks and gowns, 10 million gloves and more than 70,000 thermometers, said Litzow. FEMA will provide the majority of the supplies to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

China’s own coronavirus epidemic has subsided since February, newly built factory lines in the country are beginning to churn out masks, gowns and gloves.