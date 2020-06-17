Prodisee Pantry open in Spanish Fort every Tuesday

Prodisee Pantry will will continue to offer drive-up food distribution from 9 to 11 a.m. every Tuesday at Spanish Fort High School through June.

“We understand that many families are still not back to work as the community begins to assess how to operate under the new normal,” said Deann Servos, Prodisee Executive Director.

“Starting in July, we will continue to assess the COVID-19 pandemic and are planning to resume some inside client family activity and open up to a larger but still limited volunteer crew.’’

Volunteers and recipients will continue to maintain social distancing and client families and volunteers are asked to wear a face covering/mask while at the pantry.

“We encourage everyone to wear a face mask when out and about in our community to help stop the spread of COVID-19 to high risk populations,’’ Servos said.

Prodisee Pantry has always run on the energy of volunteers, the power of prayer and the community’s support. Donations can me made through prodiseepantry.org.