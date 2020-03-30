Prodisee Pantry (Spanish Fort) food distribution March 31

Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort will hold a mass emergency food distribution on Tuesday, March 31 from 9 a.m. ‘til noon at 9315 Spanish Fort Blvd. in Spanish Fort. “We understand hunger and are making this decision to continue with our scheduled distribution to make sure families who are struggling financially and are having difficulty purchasing food are not hungry,’’ said Deann Servos, Pradisee Executive Director (251-626-1720 or 251-610-1174). Families are asked to bring proof that they live in Baldwin County, a picture id and their patience.

“Prodisee Pantry is prepared. And, we will be here for the community. The most efficient way you can help fill the plates of your neighbors in need, is by giving online at prodiseepantry.org . This will help us restock and continue our food distributions,’’ Servos said.