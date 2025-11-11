Progress At New G.S. Fire Training Facility

Training activities have already started in the burn building, including joint automatic-aid training with Foley and Orange Beach firefighters, at the Gulf Shores Fire Training Center. The recent first live burn at the facility focused on training instructors to operate the control room, familiarize themselves with the burn set, and see how the building responds to heat. With this training complete, live burns can now be scheduled for each shift. The civil and sitework—the groundwork, grading, and installation of underground utilities that prepare the site for construction—are now complete, providing a solid foundation for all new facilities. Four pole barns have also been completed and will be used for storage, training and a closet for IT equipment. The second-story of the burn room, the Trench Rescue training prop and the four story fire tower that includes an exterior stair system will be completed next year. The new fire tower will absorb most of the $772,000 price tag for those projects. The fire tower will help firefighters simulate different scenarios they will face during emergency responses. The fire training facility is located at the west end of East 36th Ave.