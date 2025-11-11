Progress continues on new Gulf Shores Justice Center

By Fran Thompson

The City of Gulf Shores Justice Center, which will unite all parts of the city’s justice system in one place, is on schedule to meet its summer of 2026 completion date, according to a city press release.

The complex will provide a modern up-to-date facility that will adequately fulfill the needs of the city’s police department, city jail and municipal courts. It will be located at the former Sacred Heart Medical Office on Medical Village Blvd., northeast of the Hwy. 59 Bridge and south of Cotton Creek Dr. It will be behind the Microtel Inn near Jack Edwards National Airport.

According to the city, the new center will allow for faster response times, safer, more efficient workspaces and provide room to grow along with the city. It will also serve as the incident command center during hurricanes and other disasters.

The project includes complete renovation of the 42,000-square-foot former Sacred Heart building and a new jail behind the existing structure. It is the largest public safety investment in Gulf Shores history.

Project Update: Most of the earthwork and underground utility installation is finished, while work on parking areas and lighting has begun. The foundation and steel framework are complete on the vehicle storage building, and the exterior walls and roof are nearly finished. Interior work is underway. Renovation of the main building is at a steady midpoint. Most of the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems are in place. Roofing is nearly complete, and interior framing and drywall installation are underway. Work on the jail is in the early stages. The foundation is complete, and structural steel is mostly in place. And work on a floor stab and interior construction will start later this year.

The new $20.9 million facility will provide more space, better equipment, and an improved layout for emergency response. Currently, the city has its police dept., jail and court system in separate buildings.

“We outgrew the facility a long time ago, and we still get our jobs done,’’ said Gulf Shores Police Chief Dan Netemeyer. “This allows us to police this city the way we can for decades to come. We can grow at the pace the city does.”

“Public safety is our top priority. Our current police station is outdated and does not provide modern facilities or resources our police officers deserve,” said Gulf Shores’ Mayor Robert Craft. “This new Justice Center demonstrates our commitment to supporting the brave men and women who keep our community safe.”

The city bought the Sacred Heart building in early 2018 for $2.9 million with eye towards expanding medical services. Originally, the city wanted to use the facility to attract doctor’s offices and expand healthcare options for South Baldwin residents.

In May of 2022, the city hired Architects Design Group and Volkert for design and cost estimate services to build the justice center from the ground up on Cotton Creek Dr. before deciding to renovate the Sacred Heart building instead.

Pictured: Mayor Robert Craft & City of Gulf Shores officials were during an onsite Justice Center construction update.