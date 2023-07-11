Project will harvest natural gas from Summerdale Landfill

A project to harvest natural gas from the Baldwin County landfill in Summerdale will be in operation by September of 2024, according to a press release from Viridi Energy.

According to the company, the the facility is expected to produce more than 160,000 MMBtu of renewable natural gas annually.

A Viridi Energy press release stated, “While the county’s landfill is relatively small compared to other projects in our portfolio and development pipeline, Viridi recognizes the immense potential of developing smaller-scale RNG projects. These smaller landfill sites present unique financial and development challenges, but they also represent a significant portion of the remaining landfill development opportunities in the US and Canada. We are confident that our deep experience in facility design and engineering can make such sites profitable for our investors and productive for our municipal and offtake partners.”

Viridi, based in Northridge, California, has partnered with BP to distribute the natural gas.