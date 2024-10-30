Propagation topic at Nov. 6 GSGC meeting

Baldwin County Master Gardener Delores Hammack will talk about propagating at the Gulf Shores Garden Club’s Nov. 6 meeting at the Gulf Shores Activity Center (260 Clubhouse Dr.). Social time with refreshments starts at 9:15 a.m., and the meeting is called to order at 9:45 a.m. Visitors and prospective members are always welcome. Any plant donations are popular as many members are passionate gardeners. Club members gain new ideas about gardening, learn to design floral arrangements and dabble in the landscape.

“Having fun, making new friends, and participating in local civic projects are part of what we do in the Gulf Shores Garden Club,’’ said president Sharon Smith. For more info, contact Diane Clark at 419 670-2739.