Protecting Coastal Waters

Partner maritime law enforcement agencies came together at ALEA’s Marine Patrol facility in Orange Beach and off the coast of Pleasure Island on Aug. 15 to focus on one of their core mission priorities – “To protect life.” Agents and officers conducted training in medevac and hoist training with a Coast Guard air asset. This training provided agents and officers with lifesaving skills to better serve and protect while patrolling the coast of Alabama. Participating Agencies: USCG New Orleans & Pensacola; CBP Air and Marine Operations; United States Border Patrol; Alabama Marine Patrol & Marine Resources; Homeland Security; Mobile Police Dept. Marine Detail; Gulf Shore & Orange Beach P.D.; Police; Gulf Shore Fire & Rescue.