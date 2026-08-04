Protecting local sealife topic of Aug. 27 Eco-Center event

The Alabama Coastal Foundation and Healthy Gulf will host an educational celebration of the rich marine life that lives along the Alabama Gulf coas during an event from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Gulf Coast Eco Center Palmetto Room (1650 Eco Trail) in Gulf Shores.

Come learn how you can get involved in protecting the amazing animals that share our beaches and waterways. The event will include short films, educational displays and presentations by local advocates taking up the cause for sea turtles, whales, manatees and other marine life. An update on sea turtle nesting on Alabama beaches will be provided, and snacks and beverages will be served. For more info, contact Christian Wagley at christian@ healthygulf.org or call 504-519-0839.