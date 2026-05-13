Public can again see Blue Angels practice at Naval Air Station

After being being denied access to the home of the Blue Angels since March, fans of the world’s most famous flight demonstration team can again see the pride of Pensacola from inside Naval Air Station Pensacola, as officials announced that the base is again open via the Blue Angel Pkwy. gate for public visitation seven days a week from 9 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m.

Pensacola’s own Blue Angels, will practice early (10:30 a.m.) and often onboard NAS Pensacola, with practices slated May 13 ^ 27 and June 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24 & 30.

Gates open at 9:30 a.m., and the team will sign autographs in the Naval Air Museum atrium following most of the Wednesday practices. Arrive early, as once the museum parking lot has been filled, NAS Pensacola will pause entry to the base. Practices are sometimes cancelled for various reasons, including weather. All U.S. citizens or U.S. nationals 18 and older must have a state-issued identification card or passport to enter NAS Pensacola. More info: navalaviationmuseum.org.

Other Blue Angels Practice Dates this season: July 1, 21, 22 & 28, August 26, Sept. 1, 9, 15 & 22, and Oct. 14, 20 & 28.

The outside viewing area is behind the museum. Signs are posted to direct visitors to viewing and parking locations, including limited parking for handicapped visitors. Practices last about 55 minutes.

Open bleacher seating is available for 500 people. A limited quantity of chairs are available for a fee of $6 per chair rental. Concessions and merchandise are also available. The Blue Angels Pensacola Beach show is July 18 and the team’s homecoming shows at Naval Air Station Pensacola are Nov. 6-7.

The world famous Blue Angels flight team was formed 1946 to raise the public’s interest in naval aviation and boost Navy morale.

In the 1940’s, its pilots thrilled audiences with precision combat maneuvers in the F6 Hellcat, the F8 Bearcat and the F9 Panther.

During the 1950’s, aerobatic maneuvers and the six-plane delta formation flown to this day were added in the F9 Cougar and F-11 Tiger.

In 1949, it became necessary for the Blue Angels to operate a support aircraft to move personnel and equipment between show sites. Support aircraft included the Douglas R4D Sky Train, the Curtiss R5C Commando, the Douglas R5D Skymaster, and the Lockheed C-121 Super Constellation.

In 1970, the team received the Lockheed Martin C-130, affectionately known as Fat Albert. In 2020, Fat Albert transitioned to its current platform, the C-130J Super Hercules.

By the end of the 1960’s, pilots were flying the F-4 Phantom, the only two seat aircraft flown by the delta formation.

In 1974, the team transitioned to the A-4 Skyhawk, a smaller and lighter aircraft with a tighter turning radius allowing for a more dynamic flight demonstration.

In 1986, the team’s 40th Anniversary year, the Boeing F/A-18 Hornet was introduced. The team’s current aircraft, the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet, was first used in 2021 to celebrate the team’s 75th anniversary.

Visitors to NAS Pensacola can also visit the National Naval Aviation Museum, the Pensacola Lighthouse and Fort Barrancas. More info: navalaviationmuseum.org/blueangels.