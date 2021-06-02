Public input meeting June 8 for new G.S. community park

City set to build on 40 acres Southside of Coastal Gateway Blvd.

The City of Gulf Shores invites all residents to attend a public input meeting to discuss the opportunity of a new community park and recreation amenities in North Gulf Shores. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 8, at 6 p.m. at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center.

The proposed community park is set to be constructed on 40 acres of City-owned property located on the south side of Coastal Gateway Boulevard (formerly County Road 8 ) directly between the Crimson Ridge and Craft Farms North Subdivision.

The meeting will begin with a presentation provided by City department heads that will give an overview of the new community park project. After the presentation, the meeting will transition to an interactive, open house format where residents will be asked to provide direct input on what amenities they would like included in the project by visiting interactive displays around the room and talking with City staff.

Due to the interactive nature of the meeting, this will be an in-person event. After the meeting concludes, displays and information provided will be available at gulfshoresal.gov with the ability for residents to provide input online. For additional info, email communications@ gulfshoresal.gov.

“Now, as our community grows with a substantial number of new homes being built north of the Intracoastal Waterway, we believe it is time to build a new community park that is easily accessible by these residents,’’ said Recreation and Cultural Affairs Director Grant Brown.

“Resident input is critical,” he added. “We want to hear from our young families, active seniors, and everyone in between to make sure we are providing the amenities that our community needs and really wants.”