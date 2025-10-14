Public invited to dedication of organ at Foley’s St. Paul’s

The public is invited to the for the new custom built Noack pipe organ at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Foley (506 N. Pine St.) on Nov. 1 at 5 pm. The traditional service of Anglican Evensong will include organ pieces and congregation singing. A reception will follow the service. The organ was designed and built by the Noack Organ Company of Georgetown, Massachusetts and is the 170th organ the company has built since its founding in 1960. More info: bnorris@saintpaulsfoley.com or 251-943-2173.