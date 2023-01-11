Public invited to Jan. 15 Historical Society meeting in Foley

The first quarter meeting of the Baldwin County Historical Society will be on Sunday, January 15 at the Gift Horse Restaurant in Foley. Sign-in and Social time begins at 2 p.m.; the meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker Jeannette Bornholt, Librarian and Genealogy Specialist, will present a program titled “Historical Characters of South Baldwin County Legend or Lore? Fact or Fiction?” Celebrating its 100th Anniversary in 2023, the BCHS will host quarterly meetings in varied locations culminating with the fall centennial meeting/celebration at Blakeley Park.