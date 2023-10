Public invited to Oct. 19 Coffee With G.S. Mayor Robert Craft

The Gulf Shores Woman’s Club (GSWC) is hosting the first ever

networking event with the City of Gulf Shores on Thursday, October 19 at 10 a.m. at the Gulf Shores Activity Center. Coffee with the City is an event designed to give citizens of Gulf Shores the opportunity to network with the mayor and other city leaders in

an informal setting.