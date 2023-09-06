Purely Paddle event Sept. 16 at Mo’s Landing

The Gulf Shores Recreation Department has announced the return of its Purely Paddle event, scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 16, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Mo’s Landing (18068 Fort Morgan Road). The event is being organized together with the Alabama Coastal Cleanup.

Participants will be treated to a family-friendly kayak adventure led by the team from Jean-Michael Cousteau’s Gulf Coast Ambassadors of the Environment Program. The event will begin with a brief introduction to paddling, followed by a guided paddle in small groups. The event is open to paddlers of all skill levels and is free to participate. Kayak rentals are available at $20 for a single and $30 for a double.

To ensure sufficient guides and refreshments, participants are encouraged to register online at www.gulfshoresal.gov/recreationregistration or call 251-968-9818.