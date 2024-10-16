Purple Parrot Beach Bar & Grill Children’s Tiki & Treat is Oct. 31

Kids Tiki & Treat will be held on Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m. at the Purple Parrot Beach Bar & Grill at 13555 Perdido Key Dr. on Perdido Key. Bring the kids, park out front, walk around the beautiful pool and come to the tiki treat booth for goodies and gifts for the kiddos. The Purple Parrot is also hosting an adult Halloween Party with a $500 costume contest. Info: 850-466-3805.