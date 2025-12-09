Quiet Christmas Hour of Prayer Dec. 15

The holiday season is often described as joyful and bright, but for many, it can also be a time marked by grief, loneliness, stress, or simply the exhaustion that comes with the fast-paced weeks before Christmas. In response, Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church (308 E 22nd Ave. in Gulf Shores) will host Quiet Christmas, a gentle, prayerful gathering designed to offer peace and comfort to anyone who may be struggling during the holidays on Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. at the church . More info: 251-968-7062 or OLGAL.org.