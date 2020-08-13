Raffle for stay at Turquoise Place benefits The Lighthouse in Robertsdale

The Lighthouse’s primary annual fundraiser, the Sunset Supper, had to be cancelled in May of this year due to Covid-19. But the Robertsdale based agency’s work to eliminate family violence and sexual assault through education, intervention, services and collaboration continues as it has since it first opened as a “Beacon of Hope” to serve Baldwin County in 1994.

“We raise significant funds through this fundraiser to support our agency’s work. Through the generosity of Spectrum Resorts, we are holding a raffle for a three day stay at Turquoise Place in Orange Beach,’’ said Andolyn Fitzgerald, vice-president for The Lighthouse Board of Directors.

A Facebook live drawing for the Turquoise Place vacation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at noon. Tickets are $20 each or three for $50. 12:00 PM.

To purchase raffle tickets, visit The Lighthouse facebook page or go to paypal (Baldwin Family Violence Shelter). For more info, call 251-947-6008 or visit thelighthouseabeacon.org.

The Lighthouse’s current wish list includes Gas Cards (Texaco, Chevron, Shell); New stretch pants/leggings; New underwear (all sizes); Detergent; Grocery store cards; Journals; Lysol spray; & wipes.