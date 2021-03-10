“Re-Tree OB’’ offering free trees March 13 to city residents

The City of Orange Beach “Re-Tree OB” initiative, formed to raise funds to encourage more tree plantings in the city to replace those lost during Hurricane Sally, will hold another tree giveaway on March 13 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in front of the Orange Beach Community Development building at 4101 Orange Beach Blvd. Volunteers will be on hand to explain the “Re-Tree OB” tree-planting effort and sell shirts as a fundraiser.

Trees will be given away in one-, three- and seven-gallon pots to Orange Beach residents only. The potted trees will consist of a variety of hardwoods for citizens to plant in their yards. The seven-gallon trees will include: Blue Ice (evergreen), Drake Elm, Nutall Oak, Live Oak, Bald Cypress, Natchez Crepe Myrtle, Oakland Crepe Myrtle, East Palatka and Crepe Myrtle.

The three-gallon trees will include Carolina Sapphire (evergreen), East Palatka Crepe Myrtle, Blue Cone, Willow Oak and Nutall Oak.

The one-gallon trees will include Natchez Crepe Myrtle and Muskogee Crepe Myrtle.

For more information on the tree giveaway, contact Orange Beach Environmental Specialist Woody Speed at 251-981-1062 or wspeed@orangebeachal.gov or visit orangebeachal.gov.

Pictured: Activity at the Feb. 27 Orange Beach Arbor Day tree giveaway.