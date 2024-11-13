Record numbers from 2024 LLPS oyster gardening program

It was a big year for the Little Lagoon Preservation Society oyster gardening program with a record number of gardens and a record number of oysters that will for the first time be place in Little Lagoon rather than Mobile Bay. Three Gulf Shores High School environmental class students tended four oyster gardens totaling 16 cages. The students performed garden maintenance, oyster measurements, oyster counts, and conducted statistical analysis. On Oct. 14 (pictured), 12 volunteer teams harvested the record 87,180 oysters from 57 gardens throughout Little Lagoon. Last year’s harvest was 54,990 oysters and 51 gardens. The oysters were placed in the newly created sanctuary reef in Little Lagoon later that same day. The restorative value, adjusted for inflation, from the oyster gardens is $114,322. The LLPS invites the community to be a part of preserving Little Lagoon for generations to come. Community support is a crucial part of protecting this unique environment. Members receive a quarterly newsletter, meeting notifications, and updates regarding special issues. More info: littlelagoon.org.