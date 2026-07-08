Record setting Makos also racking up individual awards

MaxPreps names O.B. the best small school softball team in nation

The accolades continue to pile up for a record setting Orange Beach High School softball team that completed a 46-1 season by claiming its 6th consecutive state championship.

Shane Alexander and Katie King were recently named Al.Com’s respective Coastal Softball coach and Coastal Player of the year. Mako catcher Ava Hodo was honored with that award in both 2022 and 202.

An Arkansas signee, King finished second in ASWA Miss Softball voting this season and was also named the Class 4A Player of the Year and Super All-State first team (all classifications). The shortstop batted .536 with 77 runs scored, 17 home runs and a .610 on base percentage. King made only three errors this season and struck out only 13 times in 397 career at-bats.

Her teams went 138-4 during tthe three years she played in Orange Beach, and she was also an all-state player from 7th thru 9th grade grade playing for Wayne Christian School in North Carolina,a school she led to two state championships. In six all-state years of high school softball, her teams won five state titles.

Other Makos on the Coastal Terrific 22 include (of course) Hodo, MK McMullan, Jayde Palmer and Teagan Revette. Honorable Mention locals included KK Jacks and Nevaeh James of Gulf Shores and the Makos’ Taylor Poland.

Players from Mobile, Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, Clarke and Washington counties regardless of class, position or school year were considered for the team.

Hodo batted .483, with 56 hits, 68 RBIs, 10 doubles and 12 home runs. She was named all-state during each of her six championship seasons.

McMullan had 32 wins and allowed 10 earned runs while striking out 212 batters. Her ERA was .44 – best in the state. She also swatted 13 homers and hads 65 /RBI at the plate. She was the Class 4A Pitcher of the Year, Max Prep Alabama Player of the Year, Super All-State and the 4A tournament MVP.

Palmer batted .533, with 59 runs, 65 hits, 55 RBIs, 11 doubles, 14 steals, and a .593 on-base percentage. She was Class 5A second-team all-state.

Revette’s 78 runs were the most in the region. She had 71 hits, 57 RBIs and 13 home runs. She was perfect on 15 steal attempts and was named all-state for the fifth consecutive year.

Alexander has been to coach for all six Mako championship seasons. The Makos are an incredible 250-31-1 in the six seasons, with 28 of those losses in the school’s first three years.

Also, MaxPreps named Orange Beach as the #1 team in the nation in their “Small Town Top 25” rankings, which include schools with under 1,000 students in towns with populations under 10,000.