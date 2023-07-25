Recreation themed mural added to Downtown Foley’s Cat Alley

Cat Alley in downtown Foley is beginning to take shape. A new seven panel 28 by 8-foot community mural was recently unveiled to celebrate recreational opporutunities in Foley.

Artist Hannah Legg’s concept was chosen out of twelve entries, and she painted the rose trail, pitcher bog plants, scenes from Graham Creek, a tribute to sports tourism, trains from the train museum and more.

Also – hiding in the panels are five cats. Any mural or art created for the alley must have a cat hidden in the art.

Three groups worked with Hannah to help paint three of the panels. The Foley High School art class, the Foley Middle School art class, and a group of Foley home schooled youth coordinated by Jessica Kinsey. There will be coloring sheets of the mural at the Foley Welcome Center for youth to color their own mural.

The concept of panels in snap frames came to fruition after research and a lot of discussion so that the mural could be hung on an historic building without painting on the building and lightweight enough to not hurt the building. This also made it easier for the youth to participate in painting the panels with Hannah. This Foley Main Street mural was sponsored by the Foley Art Center, with a lot of help from the City of Foley.

The cat alley walkway from Alston Street was started with help from BrightSpeed (formerly Centurylink) who gave the city a ninety-nine-year land easement for the walkway and consented to the removal of barbed wire around their property. Property owner, Marsha Kaiser, gave Foley Main Street permission to place the mural on her building. Project supporters are now working to install lighting in the alleyway area between North McKenzie Street and North Alston Street.

Deborah Mixon, Board of Director of Foley Main Street and chair of the design committee that is working on Cat Alley said, “This is just one example of how multiple groups and individuals working together can make something happen in Downtown Foley. This project is just one of many that Foley Main Street is working on with our partners to improve the economic vibrancy of downtown Foley.”

Foley adding more murals to downtown

Another mural will be placed on the building wall near the new flagpole on the east side of South McKenzie Street. The Foley Beautification Board is developing plans for the outdoor artwork.

The board will decide on a price to pay for the project then ask local artists for submissions.

Darrelyn Dunmore, executive director of Foley Main Street, said the board can then work with the artist on the details for the project. At earlier meetings, board members had suggested a patriotic theme to go with the large flag flying from the new 90-foot flagpole at the site.

“You can decide on the price,” Dunmore told board members. “Then when you put it out to bid to the artists, if they don’t want to do it for that price, they don’t have to submit.

“Do you want it patriotic? Do you want a ghost murals so doesn’t jump out? Then have them submit their ideas. If you don’t like any of them, then you start over again.”

The first mural in Cat Alley was created by spray-paint artist ARCY in April. The work includes the first train to enter Foley steaming into town with many of the crops it would deliver exploding around the locomotive. ARCY created the mural in five hours while people watched.

Foley Main Street is a non-profit organization committed to increasing awareness of the Downtown Foley district and its new and existing businesses.

Pictured: Representatives from the Foley Main Street Board, the City of Foley, the Foley Art Center, the high school, and some of the young artists joined artist Hannah Legg at the unveiling