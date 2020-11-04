Recreational snapper season remains open on weekends

Recreational anglers still have the opportunity to harvest the remaining quota of red snapper on Saturdays and Sundays until the quota is met, as anglers can fish to the pounds available in the annual quota. The season will remain open on weekends until the quota is met. Projections are that will be at least two more weekends.

More good news for red snapper anglers came recently when preliminary results from the Great Red Snapper Count indicated that the estimated snapper population is about three times larger than what was previously thought, and the number of snapper that are out on the flat areas, as opposed to reefs, are much higher than previously thought.