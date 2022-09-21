Recycle electronics, light bulbs, paint through Sept. 30

The City of Gulf Shores is hosting a special recycling drive through Sept. 30. The public can drop off items that are not normally accepted at the drop off recycling center such as electronics, fluorescent light bulbs and paint. The drop off recycling center is located at 160 W. 36th Ave. For more info, visit gulfshoresal. gov. The next Gulf Shores special recycling drive is from Dec. 19 – Jan. 4, 2023.

Bins for styrofoam, cardboard, plastic bags, glass jars, bottles and scrap metal are also always available at the center. All items must be sorted into the proper bins. Please note that medical waste, aerosol cans, paint or tires are not accepted at the center only during the aforementioned dates.

For more info, please contact the Public Works Department at 251-968-1156.