Recycle live Christmas trees in Orange Beach and help dune restoration

Orange Beach residents can dispose of live Christmas trees for recycling by placing trees, completely stripped of decorations and tinsel, on their curbs for pickup by Public Works.

In order to be recycled, trees must be stripped of all decorations and they cannot be flocked. Flocked trees are not recyclable and will not be picked up for recycling.

The trees will be brought to the Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion to be used in ongoing dune restoration efforts. Residents can also drop off live, undecorated/unflocked trees at the Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion on the east end of the parking lot, next to the Dumpster area. Please do not place trees in front of the Dumpsters.