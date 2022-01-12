Red Clays Strays will play MAAAC Drawdown

The Makos Academics, Arts & Athletics Club will hold a “Year of the Mako” MAAAC Drawdown fundraiser on Saturday, January 22nd, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Orange Beach Event Center.

The Red Stray Clays will play, and food will be provided by Wolf Bay Lodge and Fisher’s. Tickets can be purchased online at obmaaac.org. VIP Table – $1,500.00 (includes event entry and seating for 10 and 10 drawdown entries). Event Ticket – $125.00 (includes 2 event entries and 2 drawdown entries