Red Cross blood drive Feb. 25 at First Presbyterian of G.S.

The First Presbyterian Church in Gulf Shores will host its next Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, February 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. To sign up to donate blood, visit the American Red Cross website. Sunday worship services include a virtual online service and a Drive-In Service in the East Parking lot of the church at 11 a.m. All are welcome.