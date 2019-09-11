Red light at the state line should ease traffic congestion at ‘Bama

As anyone trying to triverse from the two lanes of Perdido Key Dr. in Florida to the four laned Perdido Beach Blvd. in Orange Beach knows, traffic can back up in the vicinity of the Flora- Bama in part because of pedestrians crossing Perdido Key Dr. to go from the complex’s parking lots on Ole River to the famed

A significant traffic improvement will be the installation of a full traffic signal at or near the current crosswalk at the Flora-Bama.

Acccording to the Perdido Key Assn. newsletter, work will begin this month on a new traffic light that will include a green pedestrian walk indication for pedestrians to cross Perdido Key Dr. Vehicular traffic will be halted with a red indication on the signal when pedestrians are allowed to cross. When vehicles get the green indication, pedestrians will have a red hand indication. The project, in addition to a dedicated left turning lane for eastbound traffic, minor access modifications to the Flora-Bama property and removal of the traffic signal currently installed just over the state line in Alabama.

“This will hopefully improve both safety and traffic flow at that location,’’ said PKA President Charles Krupnick.