Red Writing Poetry Reading & Art Exhibit is Oct. 15

SBCT hosts event honoring creative passion of the late Rebecca Davis-Brown

The Red Writing Poetry Reading and Art Exhibit will be held Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. at South Baldwin Community Theater in Gulf Shores. The event features the art and poetry of Rebecca Elizabeth Davis-Brown, a creative writing teacher and choreographer with the Orange Beach Expect Excellence program who passed away last year.

“One year after her passing, we celebrate the many talents of our dear Rebecca. Though she pursued a variety of creative endeavors with excellence, one of her greatest passions was inspiring others to pursue the arts,’’ said Expect Excellence Director Jessica Langston. “She fully believed that people sharing their creative works could enrich the lives of those around them. We hope to honor her memory by passing that passion on.

“We want to pass on her passion for creating, writing, and performing, because the Arts enrich our lives and help us connect with each other,’’ she added. “The public is invited to come, and be inspired as we listen to her poems, watch her dancing,