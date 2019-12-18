“Reelin’ In The New Year” all day on Dec. 31 at Wharf

The Wharf in Orange Beach will be “Reelin in the New Year” all day on Dec. 31, with events from 10 a.m. to midnight. Free of charge and open to the public, the street party offers activities and entertainment for everyone. Kids can

come out and celebrate the New Year with a Confetti Drop presented by Beachball Properties at noon on Main Street. Events include an ice rink, kids activities, horse and carriage rides, live music, a midnight marlin drop & fireworks.

Following the fireworks, the Sound & Light Spectacular will close the night with a high-powered theatrical show. Sponsors include Pepsi, Miller Lite, Jim Beam and NBC 15 News.

For more information and a full list of upcoming events, visit alwharf.com.