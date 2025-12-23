Reelin’ In The New Year party set for The Wharf in O.B.

The Wharf in Orange Beach will host its annual Reelin’ in the New Year’s Eve Street Party from 5 p.m. ‘til midnight. Dance into the night with live bands, family-friendly fun, and grown-up good times. Alan Mabry Duo will play from 6-9 p.m., and The Park Band at 9 p.m. The evening also includes inflatables, camel rides, face painting, balloon artists, photo 360, a rock wall and a mechanical bull. It all leads up to the dazzling marlin drop countdown, and a fireworks finale. Resolutions can wait. NYE is all about letting loose and sending off an unforgettable year with a big splash!