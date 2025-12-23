Reelin’ In The New Year party set for The Wharf in O.B.
Reelin’ In The New Year party set for The Wharf in O.B.
The Wharf in Orange Beach will host its annual Reelin’ in the New Year’s Eve Street Party from 5 p.m. ‘til midnight. Dance into the night with live bands, family-friendly fun, and grown-up good times. Alan Mabry Duo will play from 6-9 p.m., and The Park Band at 9 p.m. The evening also includes inflatables, camel rides, face painting, balloon artists, photo 360, a rock wall and a mechanical bull. It all leads up to the dazzling marlin drop countdown, and a fireworks finale. Resolutions can wait. NYE is all about letting loose and sending off an unforgettable year with a big splash!