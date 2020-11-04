Registration for CSC Children’s Christmas Cheer program now open

Registration for the Christian Service Center Children’s Christmas Cheer program for local families that need help providing a Christmas for their children is now open. This program is sponsored by our area churches, clubs, businesses and community members. The Center provides Christmas gifts from birth through high school in Orange Beach, Gulf Shores and Fort Morgan. Proof of residency is required through a current bill or lease agreement. Intake hours are from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. There will be no intake during the week of Thanksgiving, and intake will end on December 15.

Because of the Corona Virus, we will only take telephone requests from people who are in our parking lot. It is necessary to be there when we do intake because there are papers you will need to take with you to present when picking up the Christmas food box, which is also being offered, or when picking up the Christmas gifts.