Registration for CSC Children’s Christmas Cheer program open

By Mary Ann Bousquet

Jesus always cared so deeply for our little ones, so it’s only natural that the Christian Service Center has been sponsoring the Children’s Christmas Cheer program for over 20 years. It is a program for local families that will need help providing a Christmas for their children. This program is sponsored by our area churches, clubs, businesses, and of course, our generous community members.

The Center provides Christmas gifts from birth through high school. Our service area includes Orange Beach, Gulf Shores and Fort Morgan, with proof of residency required through a current bill or lease agreement.

Because of the Corona Virus, we will only take telephone requests from people who are in our parking lot. It is necessary to be there when we do intake because there are papers you will need to take with you to present when picking up the Christmas food box, which is also being offered, or when picking up the Christmas gifts.

Our intake hours are from 12:30 through 2:30 on Tuesdays and Thursdays. There will be no intake during the week of Thanksgiving, and intake will end on December 15. If someone you know plans on coming to the Center and needs an interpreter, please accompany them to make the process go a little smoother.