Registration for Oct. 4-6 Alabama Coastal BirdFest is open

The South Alabama Land Trust (SALT), a regional land conservation nonprofit, is hitting a major milestone in its 34-year history. Th Oct. 4-6 Alabama Coastal BirdFest & Nature Expo in October will be the 20th consecutive year of this premier Gulf Coast event.

BirdFest is a 3-day event featuring expert-led birding and nature tours. The tours are on foot, by boat, by kayak or by bike, and are suitable for all birders, from beginners to experts. BirdFest also offers workshops on birding, nature photography, and, new this year, sketching birds and nature. SALT will also be leading a tour of its Fish River Nature Preserve.

Registration for BirdFest events is now open and runs through September 23. Visit southalabamalandtrust.org/birdfest to view the schedule. Space is limited on each tour, so it is best to register early.

The Nature Expo will be held on Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. ‘til 1 p.m. at the 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center. The fun, family friendly exposition features exhibitors’ organizations that support environmental protection. Nature Expo attendees will learn about Gulf Coast natural resources and conservation through interactive displays, a touch tank filled with crabs and other water critters, games, a raptor demonstration, and a host of experts who are available to answer questions about our natural resources and how to protect them.

“Getting outdoors is good for the mind, body and soul. SALT really wants to get people outdoors to experience the natural environment and to see first-hand the value of protecting habitats through land conservation,” said Chesley Allegri, Chair of SALT’s Board of Directors.

The BirdFest & Nature Expo was officially renamed in 2008 to the John L. Borom Annual Alabama Coastal BirdFest & Nature Expo in recognition of its founder. Back in 2004, Borom, an emeritus member of SALT’s Board of Directors, wanted to create the structure for birders to see the region’s birds and bird habitats under the leadership of expert guides. He also wanted to instill in the community a sense of respect for coastal Alabama’s natural resources.

Early October was the perfect time for such an event because it brings the annual bird trans-Gulf migration, an opportunity to see all sorts of North American birds on their last stop before they cross the Gulf of Mexico. Twenty years later, the BirdFest brings back participants from prior years and draws new participants from all parts of Alabama and other states who want to see the region’s beauty.

“I have learned a lot about the secret life of birds throughout my years of birding, but I have also learned to slow down and really embrace the subtleties of all nature around me,’’ said Cortney Weatherby, Coastal Manager for the Alabama Audubon.

“The cherry on top is the people I have met through it all who share a similar passion and enthusiasm for nature and helping steward it. The Alabama Coastal BirdFest provides easy access to prime birding opportunities, and it’s a fun time.”