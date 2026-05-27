Registration open for all Al. Gulf Coast Zoo summer camps

Enjoy a fun-filled summer of wildlife education, hands-on activities, and unforgettable animal adventures when you register for Summer Zoo Camp at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo. Summer Zoo Camp is offered for six individual weeks from June 9 – July 24 (closed July 4 week). The camp offers new and exciting adventures for students who have completed Kindergarten thru 4th grade. Cost is $225 per camper or $200 for zoo members.