Registration open for Feb. 22 MAAAC Car Show

Fundraiser is part of O.B. 33rd Seafood Fest at The Wharf

Registration is now open for the Makos Academics Arts and Athletics Club Annual Car Show on Feb. 22 as part of the 33rd Annual Orange Beach Seafood Festival at The Wharf in Orange Beach from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Early registration for the car show is $75 per car. After February 14, the registration fee will increase to $100 per car.

The show features a variety of prize categories, including classics, jeeps, trucks, Corvettes, exotics, and hot rods. This year, MAAAC will introduce the Jimmy G. Grand Prize Trophy, named in honor of local car collector (pictured) Jimmy G. Harrell.

Harrell, who has been an integral part of the Orange Beach car community, expressed his passion for collecting cars and giving back to the community.

“After retiring, I started collecting cars. I enjoy working with them and talking to fellow car enthusiasts to share my interest. Car guys are very honest and interesting people,” said Harrell. “I like to give back to the community, and it is a nice partnership to combine the car show with supporting MAAAC.”

“We are grateful for Mr. Harrell’s support and honored to name the Grand Prize trophy after him,” said event chair Tater Harris. “This fest is one of our community’s most beloved tradition. It is a celebration that makes Orange Beach so special. It not only brings us together as a community but also helps MAAAC continue their vital work supporting our schools. Come hungry, bring the family, and enjoy the fun.”

Since its inception in 2019, MAAAC has raised and distributed more than $1.5 million to support Orange Beach students in their academic, artistic, and athletic programs. More info: visit obmaaac.org or email melainebennett@obmaac.org.