Registration open for Nov. 29 Coastal Half Marathon

Registration is open at runsignup.com for the Coastal Half Marathon, 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run scheduled Saturday, Nov. 29 at the Orange Beach Sportsplex. The course winds through the accessible Gulf State Park Backcountry Trail system for a flat, fast and scenic race.

Participants and families are encouraged to stay and play along Alabama’s Beaches for an extended Thanksgiving weekend. The race is also the Road Runners Club of America’s Alabama State Championship for the event.