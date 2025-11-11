Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Latest:

Mullet Wrapper

Stay in the loop with Mullet Wrapper, your monthly connection to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Explore local stories, upcoming events, and community features that matter to you.

News 

Registration open for Nov. 29 Coastal Half Marathon

Mullet Wrapper 0 View

Registration open for Nov. 29 Coastal Half Marathon

Registration is open at runsignup.com for the Coastal Half Marathon, 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run scheduled Saturday, Nov. 29 at the Orange Beach Sportsplex. The course winds through the accessible Gulf State Park Backcountry Trail system for a flat, fast and scenic race.
Participants and families are encouraged to stay and play along Alabama’s Beaches for an extended Thanksgiving weekend. The race is also the Road Runners Club of America’s Alabama State Championship for the event.