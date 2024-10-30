Registration open for Nov. 30 Coastal Half Marathon, 5K & Fun Run

Registration is open for the Coastal Half Marathon, 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run scheduled Saturday, Nov. 30. The annual event begins at the Orange Beach Sportsplex and winds through the accessible Gulf State Park Backcountry Trail system for a flat, fast and scenic race.

Participants and families are encouraged to stay and play along Alabama’s Beaches for an extended Thanksgiving weekend full of togetherness, holiday shopping, activities and coastal cuisine.

The Coastal Half Marathon will serve as the Road Runners Club of America’s Alabama State Championship for: open male/female; 40+ male/emale; 50+ male/emale; and 60+ male/female.