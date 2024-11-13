Registration open for Nov. 30 Coastal Half Marathon, 5K & Fun Run

Registration is open for the Coastal Half Marathon, 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run scheduled Saturday, Nov. 30. The annual event begins at the Orange Beach Sportsplex and winds through the accessible Gulf State Park Backcountry Trail system for a flat, fast and scenic race.

Participants and families are encouraged to stay and play along Alabama’s Beaches for an extended Thanksgiving weekend full of togetherness, holiday shopping, activities and coastal cuisine.

The Coastal Half Marathon will serve as the Road Runners Club of America’s Alabama State Championship for the following categories: open male and female; 40+ male and female; 50+ male and female; and 60+ male and female. Overall and age group awards will be presented as well.

Packet pick-up will take place Friday, Nov. 29, from 3-5 p.m. and race day from 6:30-7:45 a.m. at the Orange Beach Sportsplex with the half marathon beginning at 8 a.m. The post-race celebration is sponsored by Cosmo’s Restaurant & Bar and Coca-Cola with plenty of food and drinks for participants. Loved ones in tow are invited to attend the family-friendly post-race fun, complete with live music, inflatables, face painting and more.

To register and learn more, visit magicsportsusa.com. For info about athletic and major events along Alabama’s Beaches and to book accommodations, visit alabamabeaches.com/ sports.

“It is hard to believe we are holding the Coastal Half Marathon for the 17th time and welcoming participants new and returning from all over the region to experience our natural venues,” said Michelle Russ, STS, vice president of sales, sports and events at Gulf Shores | Orange Beach Sports & Events. “Families who come early to celebrate Thanksgiving and stay late to cheer on their favorite team in the Iron Bowl will have plenty to do on and off the trails.”