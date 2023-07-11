Registration open for O.B. Public Safety Academy

The Orange Beach Police and Fire departments are seeking participants for the 2023 Citizens’ Public Safety Academy. The Academy will be held August 8 to September 19. Classes are free and will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Applications must be turned in by Friday, July 28.

The academy is designed to provide the Orange Beach community with an overview of the police and fire departments’ operations to increase the level of understanding and cooperation between the community and departments.

A number of topics will be presented to include the following: Patrol Operations, Narcotics, Investigations, Police Records, Dispatch, Officer Training Program, Traffic / DUI Enforcement, School Resource Officer Program, Marine Division, Vehicle Extrication Demo, Medical Response Demo, Live Fire Demo and Apparatus Display.

Classes will be held at the Orange Beach Police Department, 4480 Orange Beach Blvd., and the Orange Beach Fire Department at 25853 John Snook Drive. All applicants must be at least 18 years of age and a background check will be completed prior to acceptance. Applications may be obtained at the Orange Beach Police Department front desk or by contacting Sergeant Joey Brown at 251-923-5805.