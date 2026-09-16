Registration open for Oct. 24 Witches Paddle

Registration is officially open for the Witches & Werewolves Paddle scheduled Oct. 24 at Galvez Landing on Innerarity Point beginning at noon. Participants of all experience levels are welcome, whether they arrive as witches, werewolves, or another creature of the night.

Participants should bring their own kayak, canoe, or paddleboard, paddle, personal flotation device, and weather-appropriate clothing. Proceeds benefit Feeding the Gulf Coast.

Registration is $25 and vendor opportunities are available. After party is at Hub Stacey’s. For more info, visit perdidochamber.com or contact Bailie at 850.492. 4660,

The brainchild of Cheri Bone (pictured) and Perdido Keygulls in 2021, the paddle is now administered by the Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce.

Awards will be presented during the kid & pet-friendly costume contest at the after party.